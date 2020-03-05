San Diego, California GROW HIRING EVENT

Held in close collaboration with the local Military Spouse Economic Empowerment Zone and Military Spouse Professional Network, GROW is a unique recruitment opportunity for military spouses and military spouse-ready employers.

Leveraging the power of these local initiatives, this GROW event will provide a platform for military spouses to improve their local network, turning new connections into employment opportunities.

At the San Diego GROW Hiring Event, attendees will have the opportunity to:

Engage with employer panelists involved in military spouse hiring initiatives

Hear from career-minded military spouses during a panel that will explore maintaining a career throughout the military lifestyle

Participate in a hiring reception with local employers and organizations

Hear insider tips from hiring managers and recruiters

Learn about online tools designed to translate military or volunteer experience on a resume

Build a professional network

Receive a free professional head shot

This free professional development event is open to active duty service members, National Guard members, military reservists, veterans, military spouses, and military caregivers. Come ready with your resume to learn about resources that help connect military families with meaningful employment at local and national employers.