San Diego VA Regional Office’s Virtual VA Benefits Briefing
Explore and learn more about a variety of VA benefits
- When
-
Monday, Dec 20, 2021
10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. PST
Explore and learn more about a variety of VA benefits. Every third Monday of the month (recurring).
Meeting Number (access code): 199 682 6756
Meeting Password: itPppv4h@95
Join from a video system or application: Dial 1996826756@veteransaffairs.webex.com You can also dial 207.182.190.20 and enter your meeting number.
Join by phone: 1-404-397-1596 USA Toll Number