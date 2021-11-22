San Diego VA Regional Office’s Virtual VA Benefits Briefing

Explore and learn more about a variety of VA benefits. Every third Monday of the month (recurring).

Meeting Number (access code): 199 682 6756

Meeting Password: itPppv4h@95

Join from a video system or application: Dial 1996826756@veteransaffairs.webex.com You can also dial 207.182.190.20 and enter your meeting number.

Join by phone: 1-404-397-1596 USA Toll Number