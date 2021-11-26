SBA Baltimore – Hour with Veterans

Join us as the SBA Baltimore District Office discusses resources and programs the SBA provides to active duty, reservists and national guard, Veterans of all eras, and their spouses. Veteran entrepreneurship plays an important role in the U.S. economy, and participants will learn how the SBA can assist them in their path towards business ownership. Join us as the SBA Baltimore District Office discusses resources and programs the SBA provides to active duty, reservists and national guard, veterans of all eras, and their spouses. Veteran entrepreneurship plays an important role in the U.S. economy, and participants will learn how the SBA can assist them in their path towards business ownership.