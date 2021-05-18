 Skip to Content
SBA OCONUS Military Spouse Entrepreneur Summit

When
Thursday, May 20, 2021
9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. EST
Cost
Free

The SBA is excited to announce that we’re hosting a virtual SBA OCONUS Military Spouse Entrepreneur Summit in collaboration with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Hiring Our Heroes for military spouses located outside of the continental United States (OCONUS). The Summit will be held on May 20 (or 21, depending on your time zone). The same event will be available at two different times to accommodate military spouses located in Europe and those living in Asia:

