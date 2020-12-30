SBA Veteran Small Business Resource Brief
This brief goes over the different resources and resource partners the SBA provides for active duty, reservists, and all era veterans and the family members. Veteran owned firms represent a unique force within the American economy. Veterans own approximately 2.4 million small businesses, or 9 percent of all small firms in the U.S. In addition, some 200,000 veteran owned firms are owned by service-connected disabled veterans. Veteran entrepreneurs play an incredibly important role in the U.S. economy, and therefore special programs have been created to assist veteran owned and service-disabled veteran owned small businesses start and grow.