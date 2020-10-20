Scouting Salute to Service Members and their Families

National Capital Area Council is excited for the return of our Scouting Salutes the Military event. Although, this event not only salutes our service members but their families as well. Scouting Salutes our Service Members & Families will be held as a virtual event due to the challenges presented by the pandemic.

We are excited to launch this virtual event on November 11, 2020. We hope that you will join us for this virtual event with a live reception through zoom with limited capacity for our top sponsors. This luncheon will allow us to serve as your Veteran’s Day Parade this year! Since our inception, The Boy Scouts of America and the military services have fostered a close relationship. Military families for generations have relied on Scouting as a key program for their family. We will share stories and photos from families like these while highlighting a few key service members and their accomplishments in their careers and Scouting.

We look forward to recognizing Brigadier General Charles McGee, the oldest living Tuskegee Airman, with the Silver Buffalo Award, General David L. Goldfein, Retired Chief of the Airforce with the Distinguished Eagle Scout Award, Capt. John Rotruck Commander of the USNS Mercy as the Operational Pandemic Honoree and will be featuring Lieutenant General Leon Scott Rice, former director of the Air National Guard as our Keynote Speaker.

For additional information please visit http://www.NCACBSA.org/military