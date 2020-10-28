Secrets and History of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

In preparation of the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, GSW would like to invite you to a very special presentation on the history and secrets of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Gavin McIlvenna will do the presentation for us. Gavin is the President of the Association of the Honor Guard of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

For more information, including how to connect to this virtual presentation via Zoom, please visit:https://www.goldstarwives.org/event-4013111