Secrets and History of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Presented by Gold Star Wives of America

When
Saturday, Nov 7
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Cost
FREE

In preparation of the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, GSW would like to invite you to a very special presentation on the history and secrets of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.  Gavin McIlvenna will do the  presentation for us.  Gavin is the President of the Association of the Honor Guard of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

For more information, including how to connect to this virtual presentation via Zoom, please visit:https://www.goldstarwives.org/event-4013111 

