Sexual Harassment & Violence Prevention
Virtual Training presented by The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors
This virtual training will provide you with an overall understanding of sexual harassment, associated behaviors, and your rights and responsibilities. We will also explain the importance of consent and boundaries needed to promote and maintain healthy relationships.
Presenter:
Nia Davis
Education Coordinator, The Rape Crisis Center
Questions? Contact Andrew Santos at asantos@endeavors.org