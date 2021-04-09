 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Sexual Harassment & Violence Prevention

Virtual Training presented by The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors

When
Thursday, Apr 29, 2021
1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CST
Cost
Free

Registration

This virtual training will provide you with an overall understanding of sexual harassment, associated behaviors, and your rights and responsibilities. We will also explain the importance of consent and boundaries needed to promote and maintain healthy relationships.

Presenter:
Nia Davis
Education Coordinator, The Rape Crisis Center

Questions?  Contact Andrew Santos at asantos@endeavors.org

See all events
Last updated: