Sleep Solutions for Veterans and Caregivers

Struggling to get proper sleep? Find yourself tossing and turning during the night? Leaders from the Elizabeth Dole Foundation, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, and Philips invite you to our latest Spotlight Series, Sleep Solutions for Veterans & Caregivers, a virtual seminar on April 22 at 2:00 PM EST.

Insomnia, sleep apnea, and other sleep complications are huge issues among the veteran and caregiving population. Stop counting sheep and join us for Sleep Solutions for Veterans & Caregivers.

During the session, we’ll discuss:

The importance of sleep and how it impacts your health

Real, sustainable strategies to improve your sleep

How to engage your physician about ways to improve your sleep

Speakers include Dr. Wilfred Pigeon, Director, VA Center of Excellence for Suicide Prevention; Dr. Daniel Gottlieb, Chief of Sleep Medicine, VA Boston Healthcare System; and Steve Schwab, CEO, Elizabeth Dole Foundation.

