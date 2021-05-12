Sleep Solutions for Veterans & Caregivers - Q&A

Calling all Veterans and Caregivers: The Elizabeth Dole Foundation, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, and Philips invite you to join Q&A - Sleep Solutions for Veterans & Caregivers on May 19th at 2PM EST.



Our first episode focused on insomnia, sleep apnea, and other sleep issues that plague veterans and their caregivers across the country. But one episode wasn’t enough to answer all YOUR important questions. Join us as we dedicate an entire hour to answering questions on the most pressing sleep issues afflicting hidden heroes and veterans like you. Our panel of experts will provide honest insights and real life solutions to help you get the high quality rest you need to fully recharge.

