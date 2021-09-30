Small Business Association - Veterans Programs Overview

Join us as the U.S. Small Business Administration Baltimore District Office discusses resources and programs the SBA provides for active duty, reservists and national guard, and veterans of all eras.

Did you know that veterans own roughly 9% of all small businesses in the United States and employ more than 5 million Americans? Veteran entrepreneurs play an important role in the U.S. economy. Participants will learn how the SBA can assist the veteran community in their path towards entrepreneurship.

Attend this webinar to learn about the many programs and services SBA offers to assist veteran-owned small businesses with start-up and business growth. Attendees will receive information and additional tips that can help veterans get started, finance a business, and explore government contracting certification programs.

This is a virtual workshop. Log-in information will be emailed to registrants 24 hours before event.