Soldier of Change: From the Closet to the Forefront of the Gay Rights Movement with Steve Snyder-Hill

Stephen Snyder-Hill, a champion of LGBT equality, will discuss his experiences when "Don't Ask, Don't Tell” the official U.S. policy on gays serving in the military, was repealed in September 2011, and how he having endured years of this policy, submitted a video to a Republican primary debate held two days after the repeal. In the video he asked for the Republicans' thoughts regarding the repeal and their plans, if any to extend spousal benefits to legally married gay and lesbian soldiers. Stephen wrote the book: Soldier of Change: From the Closet to the Forefront of the Gay Rights Movement.

