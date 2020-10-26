 Skip to Content
Soldiers' Angels Veteran Food Distribution - Atlanta, GA

Providing food to low-income and homeless veterans in Atlanta, Georgia.

When
Friday, Nov 20
9:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET
Where

Atlanta VA Arcadia Clinic

250 North Arcadia Avenue

Decatur , GA

Cost
FREE

Registration

Soldiers’ Angels provides an easy, no-cost way for Atlanta veterans in-need to receive food assistance. Volunteers pack bags of groceries and load them into cars, pushcarts, or backpacks of registered veterans. This monthly event provides food support to over 200 veterans and their families

Veterans in need of food support can register now to get approximately 75 lbs. of groceries, at no cost. Veterans must register ahead of time to receive support.

For more information, please visit: https://soldiersangels.org/Atlanta/

If you are interested in volunteering, please visit: https://soldiersangels.formstack.com/forms/atlantamfdvol

