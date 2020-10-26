Soldiers' Angels Veteran Food Distribution - Atlanta, GA
Providing food to low-income and homeless veterans in Atlanta, Georgia.
- When
-
Friday, Nov 20
9:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET
- Where
-
Atlanta VA Arcadia Clinic
250 North Arcadia Avenue
Decatur , GA
- Cost
- FREE
Soldiers’ Angels provides an easy, no-cost way for Atlanta veterans in-need to receive food assistance. Volunteers pack bags of groceries and load them into cars, pushcarts, or backpacks of registered veterans. This monthly event provides food support to over 200 veterans and their families
Veterans in need of food support can register now to get approximately 75 lbs. of groceries, at no cost. Veterans must register ahead of time to receive support.
For more information, please visit: https://soldiersangels.org/Atlanta/
If you are interested in volunteering, please visit: https://soldiersangels.formstack.com/forms/atlantamfdvol