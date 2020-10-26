Soldiers' Angels Veteran Food Distribution - Charleston, SC

Soldiers’ Angels provides an easy, no-cost way for Charleston veterans in-need to receive food assistance. Volunteers pack bags of groceries and load them into cars, pushcarts, or backpacks of registered veterans. This monthly event provides food support to over 200 veterans and their families.

Veterans in need of food assistance can register now to get approximately 75lbs of groceries, at no cost. Veterans must register ahead of time to receive support.

For more information, please visit: https://soldiersangels.org/charleston/

If you are interested in volunteering, please visit: https://soldiersangels.formstack.com/forms/charlestonmfdvol