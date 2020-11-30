 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Soldiers’ Angels Veteran Food Distribution – San Antonio, Texas

Food assistance for Veterans in San Antonio

When
Thursday, Dec 17
3:00 PM – 5:00 PM ET
Where

Cowboys Dancehall

3030 NE Interstate 410 Loop

San Antonio , TX

Cost
FREE

Registration

Soldiers’ Angels will provide food assistance for veterans in San Antonio, Texas this December. The monthly Soldiers’ Angels Veteran Mobile Food Distribution event will provide approximately 75 lbs. of groceries for veterans in need in the San Antonio area. Veterans must register ahead of time for this event then provide proof of veteran status.

See all events
Last updated: