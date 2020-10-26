 Skip to Content
Soldiers' Angels Veteran Mobile Food Distribution - San Antonio, TX

Providing food to low-income and homeless veterans in San Antonio, Texas.

When
Thursday, Nov 19
1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET
Where

Cowboys Dancehall

3030 NE Interstate 410 Loop

San Antonio , TX

Cost
FREE

Registration

Soldiers’ Angels provides an easy, no-cost way for San Antonio veterans in-need to receive food assistance. Volunteers pack bags of groceries and load them into cars, pushcarts, or backpacks of registered veterans. This monthly event provides food support to over 200 veterans and their families.

Veterans in need of food support can register now to get approximately 75 lbs. of groceries, at no cost. Veterans must register ahead of time to receive support.

For more information, please visit: https://soldiersangels.org/San-Antonio/

If you are interested in volunteering, please visit: https://soldiersangels.formstack.com/forms/sanantoniomfdvol

