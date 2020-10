State of Veteran Customer Experience Summit with Corporate Partnerships

Join us for a special presentation by VA and its corporate partners to showcase customer experience improvements for Veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors.



Facebook Premiere video will air on Oct. 20, 2020, at 1:00 PM ET.



Opening Remarks by Acting Deputy Secretary Pamela Powers, Department of Veterans Affairs



Special Guests:



- Dr. Lynda Davis, Chief Veterans Experience Officer

- Barbara Morton, Deputy, Veterans Experience Office

- Deborah Scher, Secretary’s Center for Strategic Partnerships

- T-Mobile

- Amazon

- Walmart

- USAA

- Philips

https://www.facebook.com/events/411646829997722