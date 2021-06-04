Still Serving: A Transgender Veterans Journey with VA Advocacy and Care

This event will review VHA Directives pertaining to LGBT Veterans and summarize the work of the Navy Medicine West (NMW) Transgender Care (TGCT), and recommend LGBT Veteran and military community resources.

Zander Keig had the privilege of serving as the Navy Medicine West (NMW) Transgender Care Team's (TGCT) Clinical Social Work Case Manager at Naval Medical Center San Diego, working directly with 225 active-duty Sailors and Marines navigating a gender transition, stationed across Asia, Pacific islands and Western USA.

