Stress Solutions Workshop
Presented by American Red Cross
This module is designed to help service members, Veterans and military families learn the benefits of healthy stress, recognize when stress is unhealthy and know what steps to take to effectively manage stress over the long term. You will have an opportunity to share with others, learn and practice new skills and ask questions in a small online group. We invite you to join us on video and audio for a 1-hour conversation with a Red Cross mental health volunteer and other members of your community.