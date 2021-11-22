Stress Solutions Workshop

This module is designed to help participants understand the difference between healthy and unhealthy stress levels. Participants will learn to recognize and manage stressors in their lives, particularly those related to transition and change. They also learn the physical and mental health consequences of allowing stress to build as well as some effective ways to address it. This will be a live, facilitated discussion. You will have the opportunity to share with others, learn and practice new skills and ask questions in a small online group. We invite you to join us on video and audio for a 60-minute conversation with a Red Cross mental health volunteer and other members of your community.