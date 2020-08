Join Hiring Our Heroes and Student Veterans of America for the Student Veterans Virtual Career Summit on August 31 - September 9. The Career Summit will include career preparation training and workshops, culminating in a virtual hiring fair on September 9.

Motivation Monday: Student Veteran Employment Summit Kickoff and Overview , August 31, 2020 at 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM ET

Panel Discussion: Practical Guidance for Job Seekers, September 01, 2020 at 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM ET

Leveraging Indeed in Your Job Search, September 01, 2020 at 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM ET

LinkedIn for Veterans & Military Spouses, September 01, 2020 at 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM ET

Employer Connection: Booz Allen Hamilton, September 02, 2020 at 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM ET

Interview Workshop and Mock Interviews, September 02, 2020 at 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM ET

Resume Tips Workshop and Resume Reviews, September 02, 2020 at 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM ET

Employer Panel: Financial Services Industry, September 03, 2020 at 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM ET

Employer Connection: Raytheon, September 03, 2020 at 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM ET

National Capital Region Virtual GROW Event, September 09, 2020 at 12:00 PM - 2:30 PM ET

Virtual Career Fair: Student Veterans, September 09, 2020 at 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM ET

This event is open to student veterans and their families and is powered by Brazen, Capital One, Phillips 66, and Toyota.