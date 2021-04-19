Suicide Awareness and Prevention Virtual Seminar

You are cordially invited to participate in a Virtual Suicide Awareness and Prevention Town Hall meeting, Friday, April 23, 2021 at 1 pm EST. There will be an Atlanta VA Suicide Prevention presentation along with representation from the Wounded Warrior Project, Gratitude America, and Emory Healthcare Veterans Program in attendance to address concerns.

Due to the number of participants, please sign in no later than 12:50pm EST via the Zoom information below.

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82080571271?pwd=WEh4dHRsbVl0QUdCdVhNOFAvdHJZZz09

Meeting ID: 820 8057 1271 Passcode: 615019

or

Dial by your location

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)

+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

+1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

Meeting ID: 820 8057 1271 Passcode: 615019

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kbXH1hiLs0