Join Mission 22 for the 2nd Annual Veterans Suicide Awareness Bike Ride across the state of North Carolina. This ride remembers/honors Veterans and families that have lost their life or been dramatically impacted by suicide. The route consists of 430 miles from the western Tenn/NC border to the Jannette pier on the East Coast. The ride is broken up into four 22 mile segments for the first four days and three 22 miles segments following by a 16 mile reflection ride. The 22 mile segments symbolize the average number of Military Veterans, past and present, who commit suicide. Riders will stop at the end of each 22 mile segment to pay remembrance to a fallen Veteran. Each day will end with an overnight stay in a tent or sponsored organizational building.

This year United 22 will be adding the option to conduct virtual rides in correlation to the 22 mile segments. Remember someone on the memorial wall and contribute your ride in their names.

For more information, please visit: https://mission22.com/events/2020/11/11/suicide-awareness-bike-ride-across-nc