Suicide Prevention Training for Communities

When
Tuesday, Jul 27, 2021
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. EST
Cost
FREE

Registration

Please join the VA Center for Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships and the Durham VA Medical Center in this webinar on Suicide Prevention for Communities. This discussion with feature Ms. Melissa Rogers, White House Executive Director for Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships; Ms. Melissa Bryant, Deputy Assistant Secretary, VA Office of Intergovernmental and Public Affairs; and Ms. Tiffany Chavis, Suicide Prevention Coordinator, Durham VA Medical Center, Durham, NC.

