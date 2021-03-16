Supply Drop Tour 2021 - Pittsburgh, PA
- When
-
Saturday, Mar 27, 2021
10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. EST
- Where
-
Stage AE Parking Lot
400 N Shore Dr
Pittsburgh , PA
- Cost
- Free
Over the next six months, the Team at Minority Vets will travel across the country to provide minority veterans in six cities with essential supplies including non-perishables, fresh fruits and vegetables, pastas, breads, hygiene kits, and pet food.
The first stop will be in Pittsburgh, PA on March 27, 2021 and are currently accepting applications at http://bit.ly/MVASupplyDrop21PGH
The deadline to apply is March 22, 2021
To learn more about the Supply Drop Tour, visit https://www.minorityvets.org/supplies