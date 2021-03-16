 Skip to Content
Supply Drop Tour 2021 - San Antonio, TX

When
Saturday, Jun 26, 2021
10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CST
Cost
Free

Over the next six months, the Team at Minority Vets will travel across the country to provide minority veterans in six cities with essential supplies including non-perishables, fresh fruits and vegetables, pastas, breads, hygiene kits, and pet food.

June drop will be in San Antonio, TX, exact location TBD.

Applications due by June 21, 2021.

For more information about the program, please click HERE.

