Supply Drop Tour 2021 - Seattle, WA
- When
-
Saturday, May 22, 2021
10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. PST
- Cost
- Free
Over the next six months, the Team at Minority Vets will travel across the country to provide minority veterans in six cities with essential supplies including non-perishables, fresh fruits and vegetables, pastas, breads, hygiene kits, and pet food.
May drop will be in Seattle, WA, exact location TBD.
Applications due by May 17, 2021.
For more information about the program, please click HERE.