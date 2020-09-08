Surmounting Social Isolation & Loneliness: Mindfulness Meditation

When we develop a cough or a fever, it’s likely a sign that something is not quite right with our physical health. But what about when we feel lonely? High-quality relationships are vital for our health and well-being– and loneliness might be a sign that something is not quite right with our emotional health. This session explores the differences between social isolation and loneliness, the potential risks to our personal and relational health, and provides tips for how to effectively cope and manage.

Learning Objectives

Understand the difference between social isolation and loneliness.

Identify tips to coping and managing loneliness.

Review mindfulness meditation techniques.

For more information, please visit: https://militaryfamilieslearningnetwork.org/event/85650/