Sweet Treats for Vets - Auburn, WA

Auburn, WA traditional Veterans Day event has been changed this year to an Auburn Salute to Veterans. It is now a COVID-safe, 5-day event series, running from November 7, 2020 to November 11, 2020.

For more information, please visit: https://www.auburnwa.gov/city_hall/parks_arts_recreation/special_events

Tuesday, November 10, 9-11am (PST)

Sweet Treats for Vets

@Auburn Senior Activity Center (drive-thru event)

Coffee and cinnamon rolls for Veterans and our active military. This is slated to be a drive-thru event at the Auburn Senior Activity Center. So we can properly plan, we will be requiring guests to complete a simple registration form to RSVP for this free event. RSVP'ing is available through November 6 at 12:00 PM. Thank you to the Auburn Noon Lions Club for sponsoring this event!