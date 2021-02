Join us on Zoom to create patriotic string art on wood with step-by-step instructions. No experience needed!

Workshop: April 29, 6-8pm CST

Supply pick up at the Cohen Clinic: April 28, 9am-2pm CST

16160 Midway Rd, Suite 218,

Addison, TX 75001

Register by emailing tanya.mac@metrocareservices.org.