Tarrant County Veterans Day Motorcade - Fort Worth, TX

City of Fort Worth and Tarrant County officials have given support to a Veterans Day salute in Downtown Fort Worth on Wednesday, November 11.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, the modified event is being dubbed a “Memorial Motorcade” by its organizer – the Tarrant County Veterans Council. Instead of Jr. ROTC detachments, bands and other marching units, this year there will be a procession of wheeled vehicles only.

The 101st Veterans Day salute will assemble on Panther Island by 10 a.m. CT A brief opening ceremony at the pavilion will be followed by a Marine Corps flyover. About 11 a.m. CT, the motorcade will roll through downtown Fort Worth.

For additional information, please use the following links:

Website: https://www.fw2020vetsdayparade.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tarrantcountyveteranscouncil/

Email: Parade@tcvc.us