Tarrant County Veterans Day Motorcade - Fort Worth, TX

Saluting Disabled American Veterans Everywhere

When
Wednesday, Nov 11
12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET
Where

Panther Island

395 Purcey St.

Fort Worth , TX

Cost
FREE

Registration

City of Fort Worth and Tarrant County officials have given support to a Veterans Day salute in Downtown Fort Worth on Wednesday, November 11.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, the modified event is being dubbed a “Memorial Motorcade” by its organizer – the Tarrant County Veterans Council. Instead of Jr. ROTC detachments, bands and other marching units, this year there will be a procession of wheeled vehicles only.

The 101st Veterans Day salute will assemble on Panther Island by 10 a.m. CT A brief opening ceremony at the pavilion will be followed by a Marine Corps flyover. About 11 a.m. CT, the motorcade will roll through downtown Fort Worth.

For additional information, please use the following links:

Website:  https://www.fw2020vetsdayparade.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tarrantcountyveteranscouncil/

Email:  Parade@tcvc.us

