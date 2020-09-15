 Skip to Content
Tele-Townhall Live featuring the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA), with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence

VBA Tele-townhall Live

Please join us for a tele-townhall event for Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join. This event will feature the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) as our special guests.

Friday, Sep 18
4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. ET

We will be presenting information on VBA’s COVID-19 response, Solid Start, Blue Water Navy and Veterans Benefits Banking Program (VBBP).

Participant Dial-In: 833-380-0417
To ask a question, dial *3

For more information on these topics, visit our website.

 

