Tele-Townhall Live in Nevada, with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence
Please join us for a tele-townhall event for Nevada Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.
We will be presenting information on VBA’s COVID-19 response, Solid Start, Blue Water Navy and Veterans Benefits Banking Program (VBBP).
Participant Dial-In: 833-380-0417
To ask a question, dial *3
For more information on these topics, visit our website.
- Find our tele-townhall schedule on our website.
- VA Solid Start - benefits.va.gov/solid-start
- Blue Water Navy - benefits.va.gov/blue-water-navy
- Veterans Benefits Banking Program (VBBP) - benefits.va.gov/banking
- VBA’s COVID-19 response and resources.