Tele-Townhall Live: Veterans in Crisis and Suicide Prevention

This event has been cancelled.

#22aDay #22for22 #SuicidePrevention

We will be discussing resources for Veterans, service member, and their families in crisis or concerned about one.

Participant Dial-In: 833-380-0417

To ask a question, dial *3

Are you a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one?

Connect with the Veterans Crisis Line to reach caring, qualified responders with the Department of Veterans Affairs. Many of them are Veterans themselves.

CALL 1-800-273-8255

TEXT 838255

More information, visit https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/