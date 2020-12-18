 Skip to Content
Tele-Townhall Live: Veterans in Crisis and Suicide Prevention

VBA Tele-townhall Live

Please join us for a tele-townhall event with the Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul R. Lawrence Ph.D., discussing Veterans in crisis and suicide prevention to Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.

When
Tuesday, Dec 22
5:00 p.m. – 6:45 p.m. ET

Registration

This event has been cancelled.

#22aDay #22for22 #SuicidePrevention

We will be discussing resources for Veterans, service member, and their families in crisis or concerned about one.

Participant Dial-In: 833-380-0417
To ask a question, dial *3

Are you a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one?

Connect with the Veterans Crisis Line to reach caring, qualified responders with the Department of Veterans Affairs. Many of them are Veterans themselves.

CALL 1-800-273-8255

TEXT 838255

More information, visit https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/

 

