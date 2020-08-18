Tele-Townhall Live with DAV and Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence
Please join us for a tele-townhall event featuring the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) as our guest. Veterans, service members, their families, and the public are all welcome to join.
We will be presenting information on VBA’s COVID-19 response, Solid Start, Blue Water Navy and Veterans Benefits Banking Program (VBBP).
Participant Dial-In: 833-380-0417
To ask a question, dial *3
For more information on these topics, visit our website.
- Find our tele-townhall schedule and other VBA news on our website.
- VA Solid Start - benefits.va.gov/solid-start
- Blue Water Navy - benefits.va.gov/blue-water-navy
- Veterans Benefits Banking Program (VBBP) - benefits.va.gov/banking
- VBA’s COVID-19 response and resources.