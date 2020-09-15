Tele-Townhall Live with the Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA), with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence
Please join us for a tele-townhall event for Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join. This event will feature the Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) as our special guests.
We will be presenting information on VBA’s COVID-19 response, Solid Start, Blue Water Navy and Veterans Benefits Banking Program (VBBP).
Participant Dial-In: 833-380-0417
To ask a question, dial *3
For more information on these topics, visit our website.
- Find our tele-townhall schedule on our website.
- VA Solid Start - benefits.va.gov/solid-start
- Blue Water Navy - benefits.va.gov/blue-water-navy
- Veterans Benefits Banking Program (VBBP) - benefits.va.gov/banking
- VBA’s COVID-19 response and resources.