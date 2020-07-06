Tele-Townhall: Under Secretary for Benefits Paul Lawrence Live in Mississippi
Please join us Thursday, 7/9 at 5pm ET for a tele-townhall event for Mississippi Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.
- When
-
Thursday, Jul 9
5:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. ET
We will be presenting information on VBA’s COVID-19 response, Solid Start, Blue Water Navy and Veterans Benefits Banking Program (VBBP).
Thursday, July 9 at 5:00 p.m. ET
Participant Dial-In: 833-380-0417
To ask a question, dial *3
For more information on these topics, visit our website.
- Find our tele-townhall schedule and other VBA news on our website.
- VA Solid Start - benefits.va.gov/solid-start
- Blue Water Navy - benefits.va.gov/blue-water-navy
- Veterans Benefits Banking Program (VBBP) - benefits.va.gov/banking
- VBA’s COVID-19 response and resources.