Tele-Townhall: Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence Live in New Mexico

Please join us Thursday, 7/2 at 5pm ET/3pm MT for a tele-townhall event for New Mexico Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.

When
Thursday, Jul 2
5:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. ET

We will be presenting information on VBA’s COVID-19 response, Solid Start, Blue Water Navy and Veterans Benefits Banking Program (VBBP).

Thursday, July 2nd at 5:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. MT

Participant Dial-In: 833-380-0417
To ask a question, dial *3

For more information on these topics, visit our website.

 

