Tele-Townhall: Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence Live in Oregon
Please join us Monday, 7/20 at 5pm ET/2pm PT for a tele-townhall event for Oregon Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.
- When
-
Monday, Jul 20
5:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. ET
We will be presenting information on VBA’s COVID-19 response, Solid Start, Blue Water Navy and Veterans Benefits Banking Program (VBBP).
Monday, July 20 at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT
Participant Dial-In: 833-380-0417
To ask a question, dial *3
For more information on these topics, visit our website.
- Find our tele-townhall schedule and other VBA news on our website.
- VA Solid Start - benefits.va.gov/solid-start
- Blue Water Navy - benefits.va.gov/blue-water-navy
- Veterans Benefits Banking Program (VBBP) - benefits.va.gov/banking
- VBA’s COVID-19 response and resources.