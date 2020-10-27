The Best Small Business to Start Right Now! Webinar #NVSBW #VetBiz

Believe it or not, this may be one of the best times in decades to start a small business. Competitors are hard-hit, resources are cheaper, and good people aren’t hard to find. What would be the best small business for YOU to start right now? Would a business bring in extra income or provide a job? The Best Small Business to Start Right Now! can help you answer that question. The program will focus on four areas: - How to create a business idea that fits you - Businesses you can start for under $100 - “Hot” businesses that will grow in the coming years.

For more information, please visit: https://www.sba.gov/events/1675364