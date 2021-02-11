The Military Family Experience 2021: Path to Recovery

Join us for a special virtual event featuring a range of experts highlighting the foremost issues impacting military families. In-depth conversations will focus on social determinants of health, equitable recovery, impact on women, and much more.

Each panel will include a discussion, Q&A, and breakout session with a more detailed look at the data as it relates to the scheduled topic.

Tuesday, March 30, 2021

The Impossible Choice: Housing, Schools & Financial Stability at 12 PM ET

Data Deep Dive Breakout Session 1 PM ET

The Lived Experience of Diverse Families & Implications for Commands at 3 PM ET

Data Deep Dive Breakout Session 4 PM ET

Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Impact on Women: Female Service Members & Generational Influences at 12 PM ET

Data Deep Dive Breakout Session 1 PM ET

Military Children's Mental Health at 3 PM ET

Data Deep Dive Breakout Session 4 PM ET