The Power of Veteran Voices: Influencing Change at the Local, State and National Level

Join PVA’s Government Relations team and the Anita Bloom Women Veterans Health Committee for an overview of Assisted Reproductive Technology legislation and what is currently in play for IVF and women Veterans on Capitol Hill. Hear from a panel of advocates who have used their voices and stories at the federal level, within their community, at the state and national level, and their VA facility to learn how your voice can help PVA priorities become law. Additionally, you will hear about PVA's organizational efforts focused on women Veterans.