The State of Native American Veterans in 2021

Join Combined Arms Institute as we celebrate the service and honor our Native American Veterans for Native American History Month.

Special Guests include: Stephanie Elaine Birdwell, Director of Tribal Government Relations, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Matt Brogdon, Executive Director, Hesperus, Chauncey Parker, Executive Director, Rocky Boy Veterans Center and Inann Johns, Program Lead, Dine Naazbaa’ Partnership.