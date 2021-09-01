The VA and Communities: Collaborating for Greater Impact

Description: Join Syracuse University's Institute for Veterans and Military Families and representatives from the United States Department of Veterans Affairs for a discussion on how the VA is working alongside communities - nationally, regionally and locally - to improve veteran wellbeing. Learn how you may be able to collaborate with your local VA entities to enhance service delivery to veterans and their families in your community.

Moderator:

Maureen Casey, Chief Operating Officer, IVMF

Panelists:

Joseph Geraci, Ph.D., LMHC, Lt. Col., USA Retired, Transitioning Servicemember/Veteran and Suicide Prevention Center (TASC)

Misty Hawk, LCSW, VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System

Andi Martinez, MHA, Veterans Experience Office (VEO)

