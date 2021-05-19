The War Related Illness and Injury Study Center - Virtual Listening Sessions - Cloned

The War Related Illness and Injury Study Center will be holding virtual listening sessions to receive feedback on an online intervention for Veterans with chronic physical symptoms. Participants will be able to view the website and various features, and provide insight on the look, functionality, and content. Feedback received during the listening session will be used to improve the intervention and ensure the website is tailored to the Veteran population.

It’s important to hear from Veterans about what would make this intervention most effective and usable to develop a tailored product. We hope that this website will one day be available to all Veterans who are struggling with chronic physical symptoms, with the goal of providing information and tools to help Veterans manage their physical symptoms and live a fulfilling life.

Seeking Veterans of all races, genders, ethnicities, and from all military branches. Specifically, Veterans from the Vietnam, Operation Desert Storm/Shield, OEF/OIF/OND eras whether they are enrolled in the VA or not. Seeking 15 Veterans for each session.