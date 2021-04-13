The Way Forward - Budgeting and Building an Emergency Savings Fund

Organization: Prudential

Fee: This is a free event

They Way Forward - Budgeting and Building an Emergency Savings Fund

A seminar for veterans who want to learn more about managing their finances.

Hosted by Prudential

This seminar is designed to help you learn new behaviors and adopt healthy financial practices—so no matter what your future holds, you can face it with confidence.

Seminar Topics:

- Creating a spending plan

- Dealing with debt

- Preparing for the unexpected and more

Questions or concerns: PathwaysMilitary@prudential.com