The Way Forward - Budgeting and Building an Emergency Savings Fund

Attend a no-cost seminar on managing your finances coming up on April 21

When
Wednesday, Apr 21, 2021
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. EST
Cost
Free

Registration

Organization: Prudential 

Fee: This is a free event

 

A seminar for veterans who want to learn more about managing their finances.

Hosted by Prudential 

This seminar is designed to help you learn new behaviors and adopt healthy financial practices—so no matter what your future holds, you can face it with confidence.

Seminar Topics:

- Creating a spending plan

- Dealing with debt

- Preparing for the unexpected and more

 

View or download the flyer.

Questions or concerns:  PathwaysMilitary@prudential.com

Last updated: