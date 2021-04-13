The Way Forward - Budgeting and Building an Emergency Savings Fund
Attend a no-cost seminar on managing your finances coming up on April 21
Organization: Prudential
Fee: This is a free event
A seminar for veterans who want to learn more about managing their finances.
This seminar is designed to help you learn new behaviors and adopt healthy financial practices—so no matter what your future holds, you can face it with confidence.
Seminar Topics:
- Creating a spending plan
- Dealing with debt
- Preparing for the unexpected and more
Questions or concerns: PathwaysMilitary@prudential.com