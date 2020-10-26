Each veteran has their own unique story to share. This Veterans Day join us virtually as veterans of the 1st Infantry Division share stories of their service.

Event is scheduled for 7:00pm CT - 8:30pm CT.

Veteran Speakers:

Major Casey Wolfe: is a proud second generation Big Red One Soldier. He served in the division from 2011 to 2015 and deployed with the Division to Afghanistan in 2011. His final assignment in the Division was the company commander for the Commanding Generals Mounted Color Guard. Major Wolfe is currently in the Army Reserve and serves as the logistics officer for a Regional Support Group based in Kansas.

Tom Brown: served with the 1st Infantry Division, 10th Cavalry, from 1966 to 1968. While in Vietnam, Sergeant Brown served as a combat infantryman and as a mortar crewman. A Purple Heart recipient, Brown today shares the story of his service with local students as a member of the First Division Museum’s Speaker Bureau.

For more information, please visit: https://www.fdmuseum.org/event/they-served-stories-from-veterans/