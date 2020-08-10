Tune in Thursday, September 24th for the virtual broadcast of Toast To Our Troops.

Toast To Our Troops promises to be a night you won’t want to miss – hosted by CNN’s Brianna Keliar, featuring Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine, awards to notable people giving back to the military space, recognition of Code of Support’s resilient and inspirational clients, and a keynote speech from Secretary of the Army, Ryan McCarthy.

The event is free to watch, but Code of Support encourages you to explore our viewing experience options. The event will also be accompanied by a live and silent auction. Proceeds from the night will benefit military and veteran families who are in crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

So grab your glass, and join us as we “toast” our nation’s heroes!