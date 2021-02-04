Town Hall: COVID-19 Vaccine (TEXAS)

With continuous coverage and endless information about the COVID-19 vaccine, it is difficult to know what is right for YOU. Combined Arms & your VA are here to cut through the noise and disinformation to bring you the latest, most-updated news so you can make the best, most informed decision for yourself and your family.

Please join our doctors for an upcoming TOWN HALL so you, too, can be up-to-date.

Note: This is the second of two Town Halls on February 9th. Both will cover the same information. The first will be held from 11:30am-12:30pm CST.

*This event will provide information specific to Veterans in Texas*

For more information, please click HERE.