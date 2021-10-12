Town Hall Discussion with General Joseph Dunford

Recent news from Afghanistan has left many Veterans, current service members, and families of the fallen feeling unsettled and uncertain. Many of us are re-evaluating our service and sacrifice at the close of this decades-long war.

Travis Manion Foundation will be hosting a live virtual town hall to address these challenging topics head-on. Join TMF Board Member and Former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Joseph Dunford, as he shares his candid perspective on our nation's longest war and what it means for Veterans, families of the fallen, and future servicemembers as we move forward. General Dunford will respond to questions from previously selected members of our live audience and we encourage you to join this important discussion.